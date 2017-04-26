Watch: Defenders Martinez, Hummels score for Bayern vs. Dortmund in cup semifinal

For all of its attacking prowess, Bayern Munich has turned to a pair of defenders to claw its way back vs. Borussia Dortmund in the semifinals of the DFB Pokal.

Javi Martinez and Mats Hummels scored to erase an early deficit, with Bayern Munich leading 2-1 after the opening half at the Allianz Arena.

Martinez was largely at fault for Dortmund's opener, with Marco Reus pouncing after a bad back pass gifted Dortmund's star a chance to tap into an empty net in the 19th minute.

Marco Reus desde que regresó de su lesión ha estado imparable. – 4 Partidos jugados. – 4 Goles. #BVB pic.twitter.com/7cxTgqs2a3 — Ángel Herrera (@AngelHerreran) April 26, 2017

Martinez made up for it nine minutes later, though, heading home off Xabi Alonso's corner in the 28th minute to pull Bayern level.

Hummels gave Bayern the lead minutes before halftime, taking a squared ball from Franck Ribery and finishing like a forward to score against his former side. He followed with a muted celebration.

Com essa classe toda, nem parece que o Hummels é um zagueirão. Lindo gol! 2×1 para o Bayern contra o Borussia Dortmund. pic.twitter.com/GQCyfRBNlY — Vivemos o Futebol (@vivemosofutebol) April 26, 2017

The winner will play Eintracht Frankfurt in the final after the club outlasted Borussia Monchengladbach 7-6 in penalties following a 1-1 draw on Tuesday.

