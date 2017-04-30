DC United gets first road win, beats Atlanta United 3-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Luciano Acosta broke a tie in the 36th minute, Sebastien Le Toux had the only second-half goal and D.C. United beat Atlanta United 3-1 on Sunday for the Washington team's first road victory.

D.C. United (3-3-2) snapped a four-game road winless run. Atlanta (3-3-2) played a home game for the first time since March 18.

D.C. United tied it at 1 in the 25th minute on Michael Parkhurst's own goal. Lamar Neagle intercepted a defensive header, raced down the left side and his pass across the goal was knocked in by Parkhurst. Eleven minutes later, Acosta took a thrown-in from near midfield, dribbled past four defenders and slotted a shot inside the near post for a 2-1 lead.

Le Toux scored for a second straight game in the 55th minute. He got behind the defense for Acosta's well placed through ball and controlled it for patient finish.

Bill Hamid kept D.C. United in it early by making two saves of point-blank shots in the opening three minutes. But Atlanta took a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute when Kenwyne Jones headed in a chipped cross. Yamil Asad cut back his defender at the edge of the box and found an open Jones at the far post.

Jones had an open header go just wide in the 17th minute and he was tracked down on a breakaway in the 18th.

