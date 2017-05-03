David Villa extends NYCFC contract by one year through 2018 season

Reigning MLS MVP David Villa has extended his stay with New York City FC, signing a new contract through 2018 on Wednesday.

Villa has been a star since joining NYCFC for its inaugural season after a sensational career in Spain, where he rose to prominence at Valencia and Barcelona. The 2010 World Cup winner has 46 goals and 15 assists in 70 MLS matches. At $5.61 million in guaranteed compensation, according to MLS Players Union figures, the club captain is the fifth-highest-paid player in the league this season.

“Three years ago, we started a very good project to build this amazing club and they chose me to be the first captain which I’m still so proud of,” he told the club's official website. “When I look back to those first days in 2014, it’s really amazing to see how far we’ve come in such a short space of time and to know that there is so much potential for us to continue growing, on and off the field. “I’m so happy here in this city and at this club, I am fit and I can do things on the pitch–I’m not ready to go to the sidelines. That’s why continuing here and signing this contract was a really easy decision for me.”

NYCFC missed the playoffs in Villa's first season but was much improved in Year 2, reaching the Eastern Conference semifinals, where it was humbled by Toronto FC. So far in 2017, NYCFC is 4-3-1, and Villa has five goals and three assists.

“It’s really good news for me, it’s good news for the club and it’s good news for David, especially when you look at the way he’s been playing and the amount of goals he’s scored,” NYCFC manager Patrick Vieira said. “The club wanted to give him another year and he wanted to stay for another year. All of the parties are really happy and I’m personally really pleased that he will be with us for that time.”

This article originally appeared on