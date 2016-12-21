Did you know David Luiz knows how to do actual magic tricks?

Chelsea’s resurgence this season under Antonio Conte has been nothing short of impressive. A big part of that has been the addition of David Luiz at the heart of defense. The move certainly raised some eyebrows when Chelsea made the purchase during the summer, but the wild-haired Brazilian is proving himself indispensable in Conte’s 3-4-3 system.

One could almost say it’s been magical what Conte has accomplished with Chelsea in so little time. As it just so happens, magic does play a part in the Chelsea dressing room. And who else but Luiz is the one putting on the performance.

Even Diego Costa is mesmerized! Luiz is really is embracing his inner Sideshow Bob, minus the murderous intent, of course. Luiz used to be a liability on defense, capable of some epic brain farts. He’s still prone occasional bloopers, but not of the variety that take his team out at the knees.

What else does the 29-year-old have up his sleeve?

