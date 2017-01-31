Watch David Luiz crush a sneak-attack long-range free kick vs. Liverpool

When David Luiz arrived at Chelsea last summer, many laughed it off as a panicked purchase. They were buying back a player they’d sold for a massive fee, allowing PSG to recoup a significant portion of the compensation they paid for the center back.

Now, it looks like that panic buy could go a very long way to winning them Blues the Premier League title. How’s that? Aside from playing solid defense and eliminating the majority of his classic bonehead mistakes, he scored this extremely important goal against Liverpool. He did it in typical Luiz fashion, too.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Nobody except Luiz — and I mean nobody — saw it coming. Willian, his own teammate, seemed geared up to take the shot. And he’d be well within his rights, carving out his own niche as a free-kick specialist. But Luiz came barging in and blasted the ball right at the still adjusting Liverpool wall.

Simon Mignolet definitely had no clue what was on. The keeper appeared to be shouting instructions as the ball rattled into his own net.

Up and over the wall and in off of the post, with pace, dip and the element of surprise. The match marked the Brazilian’s 100th appearance for the Blues. That’s one hell of a way to commemorate the century mark.