Watch the gorgeous David Alaba free kick that clinched the Bundesliga title for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are the Bundesliga champions. Again.

The Bavarian giants clinched their fifth straight league title with a 6-0 win over Wolfsburg on Saturday, and it all started with David Alaba.

Bayern got a free kick just outside the box and Alaba stepped to it. The Austrian, as good as there is at curling the ball with his left foot, did just that to clear the wall and beat the goalkeeper.

We’ve made it half a decade of Bayern Bundesliga domination and while it’s easy to make jokes about them buying up the best talent in the league, it’s also impossible to ignore just how beautiful it is to watch them play. Whether it’s Robert Lewandowski (he scored two) hitting the 40-goal mark with brilliant finishing, incredible interplay through the midfield, mazing runs from Arjen Robben or Alaba hitting gorgeous free kicks, Bayern are a joy to watch. Take this Alaba free kick as proof.

Champions again. And with style, as per usual.