Danladi lifts Minnesota United past Montreal, 3-2 (Sep 16, 2017)

Montreal Impact's Ignacio Piatti, centre, moves by Minnesota United FC's Ethan Finlay (13) and Jerome Thiesson (3) during second half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL (AP) Substitute Abu Danladi scored in the 89th minute to give Minnesota United a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Impact on Saturday night.

Blerim Dzemaili put Montreal ahead 2-1 in the 55th minute, but Christain Ramirez responded in the 68th and Danladi stepped around Laurent Ciman and beat goalkeeper Evan Bush with a blast from the right side.

Kevin Molino also scored for expansion Minnesota (8-15-5). It was coming off a 3-0 loss Wednesday night at Vancouver.

Patrice Bernier had the opening goal for Montreal (10-12-6), which lost its fourth game in a row – three of them at home.