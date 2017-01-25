Danilo was the goat as awful own goal saw Real Madrid crash out of the Copa del Rey

Real Madrid just crashed out of the Copa del Rey, losing 4-3 to Celta Vigo on aggregate. If the ignominy of losing to a team that cost less than Ronaldo’s fleet of cars wasn’t enough, they have to live with the fact that they lost because of this own goal.

¡GOOOOL! Danilo se equivoca, anota en propia puerta y deja al @rccelta_oficial con un pie y medio en semis #beINCopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/JaCuxp1RKU — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) January 25, 2017

Man. Everything about this is just bad. First, Danilo’s caught out of position high up the pitch. Then, as he’s tracking back, finally doing his duty, John Guidetti (who Danilo should’ve been covering in the first place as Sergio Ramos slid over) gets his shot parried by Kiko Casilla directly into his feet, with no chance at all for him to get out of the way.

Not even the rare sighting of a Cristiano Ronaldo free kick goal could save Real Madrid.

I mean, that’s how you know it wasn’t destined to be. If Madrid can’t get a win with Ronaldo netting a free kick? It probably just wasn’t in the script. And their Copa del Rey curse — no finals in three years — continues.

