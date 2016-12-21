Valencia midfielder Dani Parejo could be sold after drunken video emerges

Dani Parejo was left out the squad for Valencia’s match against Leganes in the Copa del Rey, and he could be on his way out of the Mestalla after video of the 27-year-old Spanish midfielder intoxicated in a nightclub surfaced online.

Parejo was caught on camera looking less than sober and holding a hookah pipe alongside a man who used some colorful language to insult his manager Claudio Cesare Prandelli. Parejo later took to Twitter to apologize for his indiscretion, noting that the video was recorded during his free time and he had no training the next day, but denied any association with the man badmouthing his coach.

Parejo’s status is even further in doubt after Prandelli directly addressed the situation, saying: “he hasn’t been selected and a decision will be made after the game about the video. Parejo has personally asked me for forgiveness and the whole business is stupid.” When asked about his future at the club, Prandelli replied: “Every player at Valencia is liable for a move away from the club. My sole focus however is to prepare ahead of the Copa del Rey match.”

It’s terrible timing for Los Che, as their awful season continues. They’re currently hovering just above the relegation zone in La Liga, level on points with 18th-placed Sporting Gijon, and they haven’t won in the league since October 16th. The last thing they need is their star midfielder drinking his way out of the club.

