Crystal Palace sacks manager Alan Pardew

Crystal Palace has fired manager Alan Pardew, with the club mired in a poor run of form and hovering above the Premier League relegation zone.

Palace sits in 17th place, a point clear of the bottom three, and has lost eight of its last 10 league matches, spelling the end for Pardew's time at the club.

“I would like to put on record our sincere gratitude for the tremendous service Alan has given us, both in his time here as manager and previously as a player,” Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish said in a statement. “Following a fantastic second half of 2014-15, the 2015-16 season culminated in only narrowly missing out on winning the FA Cup as well as securing our Premier League place for a record-breaking fourth time. During his tenure Alan’s hard work and dedication were without question, he has improved so many areas of the club and we wish him the very best for the future.”

Sam Allardyce, who exited the England national team post following one match in charge in disgrace following a newspaper sting in September, is widely reported to be the front-runner to take over for Pardew at Selhurst Park. Allardyce successfully navigated Sunderland to safety last season in a relegation fight.

