Watch Cristiano Ronaldo hit two Champions League records with one goal

It took just 10 minutes for Cristiano Ronaldo to put Real Madrid in front against Atletico Madrid.

His headed goal made it 1-0, giving them an important advantage against their bitter rivals, but it also made history: It was his 50th goal in the knockout stages of the Champions League, making him the first player to ever hit that number.

That goal was also his 11th in the Champions League semifinals (8 for Real Madrid, 3 for Manchester United), putting him even with Real Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stefano (in European Cup, that era’s equivalent of Champions League) for most goals at that stage.

Not only did Ronaldo break one record and go even with another, that was his 101st goal in Champions League competition, taking him past Atletico Madrid as a club on total UCL goals. They have 100.

Cold game.