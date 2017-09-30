Crew SC looking to clinch postseason berth (Sep 30, 2017)

Teams with opposite objectives meet Saturday when D.C. United plays at Columbus Crew SC.

For the Crew (14-12-5), it’s an opportunity with a win to clinch a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference in the Mapfre Stadium regular-season finale.

“We want to give a good send-off for the fans, have something to remember,” Crew forward Kekuta Manneh said. “This is perfect for us to get three points and clinch a spot.”

D.C. (9-17-5) has been eliminated from playoff contention, so coach Ben Olsen is eyeing next season.

Of particular interest is how his players respond to a three-game road swing that started with a dramatic 3-3 comeback tie at the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday and ends Oct. 15 at Portland.

That’s because D.C.’s new home, Audi Field, won’t open until next summer and a heavy dose of road games will fill the early portion of the 2018 schedule.

“Going into next year, we’re going to be on the road for a while,” Olsen said. “This is like a dress rehearsal for that portion of the season because you have to get results to stay in it for those first four or five months.”

Columbus has to be wary of Patrick Mullins, who followed a four-goal game vs. San Jose last Saturday with another score vs. N.Y.

“He’s a good finisher,” Crew defender Jonathan Mensah said. “He moves really good in and around the box. We have to individually defend good against him.”

The Crew might see goalkeeper Steve Clark, who helped Columbus reach the MLS Cup final in 2015 but was released after last season. He made five saves against the Red Bulls when starter Bill Hamid was a late scratch due to a back injury.

There are several scenarios in which Columbus can also clinch without a win, but a 12th home victory (11-3-2) would break the franchise record of 11 set in 2012, 2008 1998 and 1997.

D.C. United is 0-6-3 in Columbus since 2007, but Mensah is wary of the rival.

“They’ve got nothing to lose. They’re preparing for next season,” he said. “We can’t take them lightly. We just have to go out there and win.”

Crew SC coach Gregg Berhalter isn’t concerned about the particulars of qualifying on Saturday.

“The byproduct of the victory would be nice things,” he said. “But we’re focused on the performance. That’s what most important.”