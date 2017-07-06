Costa Rica-US World Cup qualifier to be in New Jersey

CHICAGO (AP) The U.S. Soccer Federation finalized plans to play its Sept. 1 World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

The site was announced Thursday. The Americans play Honduras four days later at San Pedro Sula, then complete the final round of the North and Central American and Caribbean region on Oct. 6 against Panama at Orlando, Florida, and four days later at Trinidad and Tobago.

Recovering from an 0-2 start in the hexagonal, the U.S. is third with eight points, trailing Mexico (14) and Costa Rica (11). Panama has seven, followed by Honduras (five) and Trinidad (three).

The top three nations qualify for next year’s World Cup in Russia, and the No. 4 nation advances to a playoff against Asia’s fifth-place team.