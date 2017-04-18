CONCACAF mulls League of Nations but doesn’t want to lose USA-Mexico qualifiers

The CONCACAF Congress took place two weekends ago, and one topic that was discussed was a potential League of Nations that would mirror the one happening in UEFA to replace friendlies after World Cup 2018.

UEFA’s decision would make it impossible for CONCACAF teams like the U.S. to arrange friendlies against European teams, so CONCACAF is planning to join the League of Nations party. (Reuters first reported that news.)

Sources say that benefits from League of Nations success might include a berth in the eventual replacement World Cup qualifying tournament for the Hexagonal, which would see an increase from the six teams that are currently in it. Under FIFA's outline for the expanded 48-team World Cup, CONCACAF would receive six berths, up from the current three and a half, in the main event.

This is all in proposal mode now at CONCACAF, but sources say that the confederation does not want to remove the two quadrennial World Cup qualifying showdowns between the U.S. and Mexico.

This article originally appeared on