Cologne signs veteran Claudio Pizarro in bid to boost attack

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) Cologne has signed veteran Peruvian striker Claudio Pizarro in a bid to boost its attacking threat.

The Bundesliga side has struggled for goals since French striker Anthony Modeste left in a big-money move to Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian. Cologne says the 38-year-old Pizarro has signed a deal until the end of the season.

Pizarro, who was without a club since leaving Werder Bremen at the end of last season, will be 39 on Tuesday.

Pizarro scored only one Bundesliga goal in his final season in his third stint at Bremen, but altogether he has 191 goals in 430 league games between Bremen and Bayern Munich, where he spent two stints. He also played one season in the Premier League for Chelsea with two goals in 21 league games.