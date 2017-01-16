Coaching legend Louis van Gaal retires from the game, cites family reasons

Louis Van Gaal has confirmed his retirement at the age of 65, citing family reasons for why he won’t return to the game.

Van Gaal began his managerial career in 1991, coaching Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Holland before Manchester United. In his time as a coach, he racked up 536 wins, seven league titles, four domestic cups, and four UEFA trophies, including a Champions League trophy.

Van Gaal was fired from Manchester United in May of 2016, just two days after winning the FA Cup. He initially stated his intention to work again, but on Monday, Van Gaal told Dutch newspaper the Telegraaf that he wouldn’t return to coaching.

“I think I’ll retire. I actually wanted to quit after World Cup,” he said. “After Manchester United, I thought I would stop, but then I later changed it to a smart sabbatical – but now I do not think I will return to coaching.”

Van Gaal’s son-in-law passed away in December, and that’s thought to have heavily affected his decision to leave the game, despite a reported offer of £44 million over three years to coach in China. Said the Dutchman, “I could go there, but I am still here. So much has happened in my family, you become a human being again with your nose pressed to the facts.”