How to watch Club America vs. Tigres UANL: Live stream, game time, TV

Two Liga MX powerhouses meet on Saturday as Tigres hosts Club America at the Estadio Universitario.

The two sides faced off in December in a heated final and play again as the 2017 Clausura gets underway.

Both teams are off to slow-ish stars, U.A.N.L. with a draw and a loss and Club America losing their opener.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

When: 8 p.m. ET, Saturday, Jan. 21

TV: Univisión

Live stream: Watch the match online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.

