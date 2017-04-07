Could a move to Bayern Munich be in Christian Pulisic’s future?

Christian Pulisic has become a bona fide star this season. At just 18 years old, he’s broken records left and right already in his young career, and it doesn’t look like he’ll be slowing down any time soon. He’s begun to really make a name for himself at Borussia Dortmund, and his success there has inevitably brought links to big brother Bayern Munich. But is there a chance the American wunderkind could make the jump?

Bayern Munich and Dortmund have been bitter rivals for two decades now, but their relationship is a strange one. In recent years, Dortmund stars like Robert Lewandowski, Mario Gotze, and Mats Hummels have all made the leap, and it’s become a running joke that Dortmund is simply finishing school for future Bayern players. With Hummels (despite his status as a Bayern youth player) having just signed for Bayern this summer, the question is who will be next to go from the Westfalenstadion to the Allianz Arena.

Former Bayern star Mehmet Scholl has already come out and said it could be Pulisic.

“He is my absolute favorite player right now,” said the ARD TV pundit. “I can imagine that Bayern Munich will make a run at him in the future, because he just has that special quality.”

Pulisic only broke into Dortmund’s first team last season, but this year, the 18-year-old American has established himself as not just one of BVB’s best young players, but one of their best players period. He’s impressed nearly every time he’s stepped on the pitch this season, and he’s saved some of his very best performances for Dortmund (and the USMNT’s) biggest games.

Pulisic has already reportedly drawn interest from around Europe (with former Dortmund coach Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, in particular, said to be high on him). His transfer value is rising with every performance, and sooner or later, it stands to reason that another club will come in to test Dortmund’s resolve.

Stoke City have already allegedly had a €20 million bid rejected for Pulisic even before his 18th birthday, and it probably won’t be the last time someone comes calling for Pulisic. But is Bayern Munich in his future?

Pulisic’s father told Sport Bild there’s “no reason” for his son to leave Dortmund for Bayern, but his statement left more than a little wiggle room for the future, especially with regard to making the jump across the divide.

“Those are flattering words,” said Mark Pulisic. “Of course he dreams of playing for big clubs. But he is already at a great club and Bayern are a competitor. Thus there is currently no reason for him to go there.”

Anecdotal evidence suggests he won’t be, at least not for a couple more years.

Bayern Munich’s modus operandi in recent years has largely been to buy young German talent, proven Bundesliga stars, or established world class talents in their prime. There have been some notable exceptions, such as the signing of teenage phenom Kingsley Coman on loan from Juventus in 2015/16, and Renato Sanches’ purchase from Benfica last season, but by and large, Munich’s transfer policy has largely followed that path. That’s especially true when it comes to Dortmund players, as Lewandowski, Gotze and Hummels were all some of the best in the Bundesliga when Bayern swooped.

Robert Lewandowski (R) and Dortmund’s defender Mats Hummels (L) when they were both still at Borussia Dortmund (RONNY HARTMANN/AFP/Getty Images) AFP/Getty Images

While Pulisic’s potential is undeniable, he doesn’t yet fit in any of those boxes. He’s just turned 18, and barely has a full year in the Bundesliga under his belt. In spite of his immense upside, he’s not a future star for the German national team, like recent signings Joshua Kimmich, or Niklas Sule. He isn’t a Bundesliga star anywhere close to the levels of Gotze, Lewandowski or Hummels when they left for Bayern, or an established performer on the world stage, like Arturo Vidal, or Douglas Costa.

At this point in his career, a move to Bayern Munich just doesn’t seem likely. Pulisic is thriving at Dortmund, and he just signed a new contract in January, extending his contract to 2020, and he reiterated his love for the club and his appreciation for the opportunity he’s been given.

“Borussia Dortmund have given me everything,” Pulisic told FourFourTwo. If I work very hard here, I will play, and I love this club. I’m happy in the city, I’m just really content with everything here at the moment.”

Things can change very quickly in soccer, and there’s no guarantee Pulisic will be in a Dortmund shirt come next year, or the year after. For now though, it seems a safe bet that he won’t be making the move to Bayern Munich, even if he puts in a performance against them on Saturday. He’s still got plenty of time to develop at Dortmund, and his profile simply isn’t high enough to make the leap. That won’t stop the rumors (or jokes) because if you’re a good Borussia Dortmund player, you’re linked to Bayern Munich, but other teams will show interest. And who knows, if he becomes a legitimate star in the future, the Bavarians will still be there.