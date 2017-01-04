How to watch Tottenham vs. Chelsea: Live stream, game time, TV

Chelsea and Tottenham meet for a midweek Premier League clash on Wednesday at White Hart Lane.

Spurs plays host to the EPL leaders and can inch back into the top four with three points. Chelsea is five points clear in first place and can further extend that lead with a good result. The Blues have the top defense in the league through 19 games, giving up just 13 goals, and have won six straight, but Spurs have scored 13 times over their last four games.

Something will have to give as the London rivals meet. Find out how to watch below.

How to watch

When: 3 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Jan. 4

TV: NBC Sports

Live stream: Watch the match online here.

