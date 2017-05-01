Chelsea, Real Madrid clear title race hurdles; PSG slips; Bayern clinches another

With the Champions League semifinals set to kick off this week, there were major developments around Europe over the weekend on various title fronts.

Chelsea took a huge step towards clinching the Premier League title in Antonio Conte’s first season as coach after a clinical win at Everton, while in Spain, Real Madrid needed a late winner from Marcelo to keep the title race in its own hands.

Bayern Munich was confirmed as the Bundesliga champion for a record fifth straight season, but it has some significant questions to answer going into the summer transfer market.

In Serie A, Lazio continued its renaissance under Simone Inzaghi and beat Roma in the Derby della Capitale, while Mario Balotelli-led Nice did Monaco a huge favor by beating Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 in a stormy and title-influencing encounter in France.

Here is what caught our eye Around Europe this weekend:

