How to watch Chelsea vs. Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, time

Chelsea will host Manchester City on Wednesday in a Premier League match.

Chelsea holds a seven-point lead over Tottenham on top of the table with 69 points despite losing at home to Crystal Palace last weekend. Spurs have 62 points, while Liverpool enters Wednesday in third with 59 points, though the Reds have played one additional match.

Manchester City is in fourth with 58 points. Pep Guardiola's side drew Arsenal 2-2 on Sunday.

A victory for Manchester City would put the club seven points ahead of Manchester United in fourth place, though United will have a game in hand.

Chelsea won the first game of the season between the two sides 3-1 at Etihad Stadium.

See how to watch Wednesday's game below.

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

