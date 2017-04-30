How to watch Chelsea vs. Everton: Live stream, TV channel, time

Chelsea will visit Everton on Sunday looking for another victory as it chases a Premier League title.

Chelsea currently sits atop the Premier League table, with Tottenham four points behind in second place. Everton is in seventh in the league standings but has won its last seven home games in Premier League play.

Chelsea dominated in a 5-0 victory over Everton when the two squads met in November at Stamford Bridge. But this time the Premier League leaders will face an Everton team that has played well of late.

It may be Chelsea's trickiest remaining test.

See how to watch Sunday's game below.

Time: 9:05 a.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial.

This article originally appeared on