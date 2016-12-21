This semi-pro scored one of the best goals you’ll see this week

Non-league Maidenhead United beat the brakes off rivals Dartford 5-0 in the Conference South, and in the process, Dave Tarpey scored one of the goals of the year, from non-league to the highest division.

Tarpey had four goals on the day, but his second was the one that will deservedly make all the headlines.

Tarpey sees the long ball come in, and anticipates his strike partner winning the header. He runs off him, but overruns the flick a bit, and has to adjust his body in order to get ahold of the ball.

No problem.

A perfect backheel over his head with the left boot, a touch with the right to settle and nick it just away from the onrushing defender, and then the calm, cool, and oh-so-collected finish past the goalkeeper, who’s left to wonder why he even showed up on the day.

This is one to watch over and over and over. Take a bow, Dave. Take several.

MORE FROM FOX SOCCER: