Chapecoense fans give touching tribute to those who died in plane crash during cup final rematch

Chapecoense squared off against Atletico Nacional in the first leg of the Recopa Sudamericana on Tuesday night. The match, which features the finalists from the previous season’s Copa Sudamericana final, is normally one that grabs eyeballs, but this one was very different than your average clash between finalists. That’s because it marked the first time the two sides met since the tragic Chapecoense plane crash that claimed 71 lives prior to last season’s final.

Unsurprisingly, the match was very emotional. That was especially true when everyone in the stadium stood and cheered in the 71st minute to commemorate the 71 people who passed away.

After the crash, Chapecoense said they couldn’t play the final for obvious reasons. Atletico Nacional then insisted that the Brazilian club be awarded the title, which they were. In the months since, the two clubs have called each other “brothers.”

There is a clear bond between Chapecoense and Atletico Nacional, and on Tuesday when the teams met once more, we saw it on full display.