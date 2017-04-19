When is the Champions League semifinal draw? TV, date, time

MONACO - APRIL 19: Kylian Mbappe of AS Monaco celebrates victory at the end of the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final second leg match between AS Monaco and Borussia Dortmund at Stade Louis II on April 19, 2017 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

The Champions League semifinal draw takes place Friday at UEFA headquarters in Myon, Switzerland.

Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Monaco will learn their fate as the semifinal round pairings are determined, with a two-legged matchup the only hurdle left to clear before the final of Europe’s most prestigious competition. The draw is open, meaning Real and Atletico could be paired in an all-Spanish semifinal.

The first legs will be May 2 and 3, and the return legs on May 9 and 10.

Find out how to watch below.

When: 6 a.m. ET, Friday, April 21

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

