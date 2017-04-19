When is the Champions League semifinal draw? TV, date, time

The Champions League semifinal draw takes place Friday at UEFA headquarters in Myon, Switzerland.

Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Monaco will learn their fate as the semifinal round pairings are determined, with a two-legged matchup the only hurdle left to clear before the final of Europe’s most prestigious competition. The draw is open, meaning Real and Atletico could be paired in an all-Spanish semifinal.

The first legs will be May 2 and 3, and the return legs on May 9 and 10.

Find out how to watch below.

When: 6 a.m. ET, Friday, April 21

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

