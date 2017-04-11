Champions League match postponed after explosions near Borussia Dortmund team bus leave one injured

The Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco has been postponed after a three explosions near the BVB team bus left one person injured. The match has been rescheduled for Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET.

The explosions took place at the team hotel, according to Borussia Dortmund. The club also said that a player had been injured, but that everyone on the team was safe.

Dortmund police confirmed that there had been three explosions in the area, however they did not release any more information and cautioned against any rumors or speculation.

The match was originally scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET. After the explosion, the match was declared delayed and that a final decision on whether the match would go on would be determined at 2:30 p.m. ET. After officials met, they agreed to postpone the match.

This is the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. The second leg is scheduled for April 19 in Monaco.