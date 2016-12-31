Cesc Fabregas made Premier League history in Chelsea’s record-tying victory

While most of the attention during Chelsea’s winning streak has been on, well, the winning streak, another important of history has been set.

On Saturday, Blues midfielder Cesc Fabregas collected a pair of assists in a 4-2 win against Stoke. That pair of table-setters pushed the Spaniard’s career Premier League assist total to a whopping 100.

100 – Cesc Fabregas is the 4th player to assist 100 Premier League goals after Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard & Ryan Giggs. Century. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 31, 2016

Hitting the century mark is a feat that just three other players have reached in the history of the EPL. Fabregas joins Ryan Giggs, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney in the record books.

Aside from being the first non-British player to make the list, Fabregas also reached the mark in far fewer appearances. The 29-year-old hit his 100th assist in his 293rd appearance. It took Giggs, the next-fastest to hit 100 assists, 367 appearances, per Opta.

Fabregas is in his 10th Premier League season, with a three-year foray to La Liga sandwiched between his runs at Arsenal and Chelsea. His most prolific season as a passer came with the Gunners in 2007-08, with 20 assists, but he nearly matched that production in his debut season with the Blues. In his first year at Stamford Bridge, the Spaniard recorded 19 assists in 2014-15.

What a great way to end the year! A big win, 13 games in a row winning and becoming the quickest player in the premier league history to reach 100 assists. I wish you all a happy and healthy new year! 🎉🎉 A photo posted by Cesc Fàbregas (@cescf4bregas) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:47am PST

He’s seen his role with Chelsea diminished under Antonio Conte’s new 3-4-3 formation, but his impact when he plays hasn’t waned. With three assists in 10 EPL matches already, he’s played a vital role in Chelsea’s current history-chasing winning streak. And for his trouble, he’s made a bit of history all his own.