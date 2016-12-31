Cesc Fabregas made Premier League history in Chelsea’s record-tying victory

While most of the attention during Chelsea’s winning streak has been on, well, the winning streak, another important of history has been set.

On Saturday, Blues midfielder Cesc Fabregas collected a pair of assists in a 4-2 win against Stoke. That pair of table-setters pushed the Spaniard’s career Premier League assist total to a whopping 100.

Hitting the century mark is a feat that just three other players have reached in the history of the EPL. Fabregas joins Ryan Giggs, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney in the record books.

Aside from being the first non-British player to make the list, Fabregas also reached the mark in far fewer appearances. The 29-year-old hit his 100th assist in his 293rd appearance. It took Giggs, the next-fastest to hit 100 assists, 367 appearances, per Opta.

Fabregas is in his 10th Premier League season, with a three-year foray to La Liga sandwiched between his runs at Arsenal and Chelsea. His most prolific season as a passer came with the Gunners in 2007-08, with 20 assists, but he nearly matched that production in his debut season with the Blues. In his first year at Stamford Bridge, the Spaniard recorded 19 assists in 2014-15.

He’s seen his role with Chelsea diminished under Antonio Conte’s new 3-4-3 formation, but his impact when he plays hasn’t waned. With three assists in 10 EPL matches already, he’s played a vital role in Chelsea’s current history-chasing winning streak. And for his trouble, he’s made a bit of history all his own.

GettyImages-628456058

11

gallery: The 10 best soccer teams of 2016: Who were the best of the best?