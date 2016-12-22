Celtic raise astounding £220,000 in two months for Christmas charity

Celtic supporters have certainly gotten into the holiday spirit. On Thursday, the club announced that at least a whopping £220,000 had been raised during their 2016 Christmas Appeal. The amount makes this year’s charity drive the most successful one to date.

Stunning success of Foundation's Appeal as over £220k raised, https://t.co/O6gIhYrf1W (PV) pic.twitter.com/A6dpW2urzn — Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) December 22, 2016

The sum came from a combination of supporters, the club — including the manager, players, and other staff — among others affiliated with the team. Celtic acted fast to put the money to work, too, sending it out to a variety of people in need. Local families with children received £78k. Homeless, refugee and other vulnerable groups were given £75k, while children’s charities received £45k. Women’s Aid charities received £17k, and £5k went to local Old Age Pensioners.

In addition to the cash donations, Celtic’s foundation also received more than 500 toys and gifts to give out. Those gifts will be given to local children across many organizations.

A more comprehensive list of the donations and other support initiatives can be found here.

Hats off to Celtic and their supporters!

