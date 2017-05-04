Manchester United plays at Celta eyeing Europa League final berth

Manchester United's Europa League quest heads to Spain, where the Red Devils take on Celta Vigo in the first leg of their semifinal clash.

With Ajax looking good for the final after a 4-1 win over Lyon in their first leg on Wednesday, United will aim to do the same, though Celta will offer resistance. The club may not have the services of Italian-American striker Giuseppe Rossi, who is out with a torn ACL, but the likes of Iago Aspas and John Guidetti will look to break through United's defense.

Jose Mourinho's side has been hit with a bit of an injury crisis, but a few question marks have recovered in time, with Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly in the starting XI and Chris Smalling and Juan Mata available off the bench.

Here are the starting lineups for both sides:

