How to watch Celta Vigo vs. Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, time

Celta Vigo will host Manchester United on Thursday in the first leg of a Europa League semifinal.

Ajax earned a 4–1 victory over Lyon in the other semifinal on Wednesday.

Man United is looking to earn a trophy in Jose Mourinho's first season at the helm of the club. A triumph in the Europa League would send the team back to the UEFA Champions League, an especially important step considering United's current position in the Premier League. The Red Devils are currently outside the top four, trailing Manchester City for the fourth and final Champions League place.

Manchester United will face Arsenal on Sunday.

Celta Vigo is coming off a 3–0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao.

Here's how to watch Thursday's game.

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

