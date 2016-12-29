Carlos Tevez completes transfer from Boca Juniors to Shanghai Shenhua

Carlos Tevez’s transfer from Boca Juniors to Shanghai Shenhua is complete. The two clubs confirmed the deal on Thursday, but financial details were not disclosed.

Various reports peg Tevez’s two-year deal to earn him $752,000 per week, which comes out to about $40 million a year. That would be much more than even Cristiano Ronaldo makes under the new 5-year deal he signed with Real Madrid in November. Conflicting reports out of China however say Tevez will actually earn $40 million over the two years on his deal, which would see him make less per week than both Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Tevez becomes the second big name heading to China in the upcoming transfer window after Chelsea midfielder Oscar sealed a reported $62.8 million deal to Shanghai SIPG last week.

The 32-year-old Tevez had already said his goodbyes at Boca Juniors two weekends ago. Tevez started his career with the Argentine giants in 2001 and played one season with Corinthians in Brazil before making the move to Europe. Tevez won Premier League titles with both Manchester United and Manchester City and two Serie A titles with Juventus before returning to Boca Juniors in 2015, winning the league that year.

At Shanghai Shenhua, Tevez joins Fredy Guarin, Obafemi Martins and Demba Ba as the club’s fourth big international star, as well as former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Gus Poyet.

