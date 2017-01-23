Carli Lloyd gets special edition Nike boot to honor FIFA Player of the Year win

U.S. Women’s National Team star Carli Lloyd was named Best FIFA Women’s Player of 2016, and to celebrate the award, Nike have laced her with a beautiful commemorative Nike Mercurial Superfly V boot.

Presented with some pretty spectacular boots from @nikefootball. Thank you so much for all your support over the years. I am proud to be apart of the Nike family. 👌🏼👍🏼 A photo posted by Carli Lloyd (@carlilloyd) on Jan 22, 2017 at 8:18pm PST

Based on the new women’s colorway of the Mercurial, the special-edition boots feature motivational prints across the upper, as well as a “World Player of the Year 2016” inscription on the outstep.

Similar to last year’s special edition “Leave Your Legacy” boot, this year’s offering from Nike isn’t expected to go on sale to the general public, but will likely be raffled off in limited supply.

With January camp wrapping up today, the USWNT next takes on Germany on March 1. That’s when Lloyd could break out the special boots for the national team’s first action in the new year.