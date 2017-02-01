How to watch Burkina Faso vs. Egypt: Africa Cup of Nations live stream, TV

Burkina 's Joy Bance during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quart de finale match Burkina Faso vs Tunisie held at Stade de l'Amitie in Libreville, Gabon on January 28, 2017. Photo by Christian Liewig/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)

Burkina Faso take on Egypt in the first semi-final of the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday at Stade d'Angondje in Angondjé, Gabon.

Burkina Faso advance to the semi-final with a 2-0 win over Morocco, while Egypt booked its trip by beating Morocco 1-0. It was Egypt's first win over Morocco in 31 years. 

The winner of this match will play the winner of Ghana-Cameroon in the final on Feb. 5.

See how to watch the semi-final below. 

How to watch

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: You can watch Burkina Faso—Egypt and other Africa Cup of Nations games live online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free 24–hour trial. 

