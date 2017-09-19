Burkina Faso challenges FIFA order to replay fixed game
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) The Burkina Faso Football Federation has challenged FIFA’s ruling to replay a World Cup qualifying game because the referee was corrupt.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport says the Burkinabe football body filed an appeal against FIFA’s decision to order a November replay of South Africa’s 2-1 win over Senegal last year.
Burkina Faso calls the ruling by a FIFA World Cup panel ”an abuse of power.”
FIFA banned Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey for life for awarding the penalty that let South Africa lead 1-0.
Burkina Faso tops the qualifying group on goal difference over Cape Verde with two games left. Senegal trails by one point but could lead after the replay. Only the group winner advances to the World Cup.
CAS has not set an appeal hearing date.
- AFC
- African Nations Cup
- Algarve Cup
- Argentina Primera Division
- Argentina Supercopa
- Belgian Super Cup
- Brazil Serie A
- Bundesliga
- Burkina Faso
- CAF
- Community Shield
- CONCACAF
- CONCACAF Champions League
- CONCACAF U-20 Championship
- CONCACAF Women’s Championship
- CONMEBOL
- Copa América
- Copa del Rey
- Copa Libertadores
- Copa Sudamericana
- Dutch Johan Cruyff Shield
- English Championship
- English League One
- English League Two
- English Premier League
- Eredivisie
- Euro Cup
- Euro Qualifying
- FA Cup
- FIFA Club World Cup
- FIFA Confederations Cup
- FIFA Men's World Cup
- FIFA U-17 World Cup
- FIFA U-20 World Cup
- France Trophee des Champions
- German DFB Pokal
- German DFL-Supercup
- Gold Cup
- International Champions Cup
- International Friendlies
- Italy Supercoppa Italiana
- Jupiler League
- La Liga
- League Cup
- Liga MX
- Ligue 1
- MLS
- NWSL
- OFC
- Popular Soccer Leagues
- Primeira Liga
- Scottish Premier League
- Serie A
- soccer
- Spanish Super Cup
- Turkish Super Lig
- UAE Super Cup
- UEFA
- UEFA Champions League
- UEFA Europa League
- UEFA Super Cup
-
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED