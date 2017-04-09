This gorgeous free kick was redemption for a player who came back from a broken foot

Ingolstadt defender Markus Suttner broke his foot against Darmstadt last season, sitting out for over two months with a fractured metatarsal. It was clearly motivation for this year’s matchup, and with the match on the line and relegation a very real possibility for Ingolstadt, Suttner stepped up and delivered the winner.

Ingolstadt's Markus Suttner broke his foot vs Darmstadt last season. This time he broke their hearts. #goalmania https://t.co/mQvbYiAKq5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 9, 2017

It was the perfect redemption for Suttner.

The goal was good enough to secure all three points for Ingolstadt, and it keeps their hopes of staying in the Bundesliga alive. With the win, they’re just four points away from safety, with a match in hand. For Darmstadt though? It might have been the death knell. They’re dead last in the league, a full 10 points behind Ingolstadt, and it’s going to take some kind of miracle to rescue them this year.