Video: Brazilian soccer player arrested while sitting on the bench

A soccer player in Brazil who had managed to evade capture since an October kidnapping was arrested Wednesday in the middle of his team’s match.

Marlon Natanael de Lima Alexandre, a 21-year-old player for Sapucaiense in the Campeonato Gaúcho Second Division, was approached by police as he sat on the bench. He was wanted on four arrest warrants, according to local outlet Gaúcha, including one for his alleged participation in a violent kidnapping.

A 67-year-old woman was kidnapped at gunpoint outside a mall in October and the attackers used her credit cards to make about $1,400 in purchases.

Police had been unable to locate Lima until learning that he played for the club.

Atenção. Jogador do Sapucaiense Marlon Natanael é preso durante partida da 2a divisão do Gauchão. Suspeito de sequestro e assalto. @RdGaucha pic.twitter.com/rNj3YkkZMb — Eduardo Matos (@_eduardomatos) May 3, 2017

The club’s president called Lima’s arrest “a sad surprise.”

This article originally appeared on