Watch: Arsenal cuts into Bournemouth’s 3-0 lead in comeback attempt
Arsenal is on the comeback trail against Bournemouth, battling back from a 3-0 deficit to and chipping away to get within 3-2 late in the second half.
Charlie Daniels opened the scoring in the 16th minute, with a strong individual effort off a stellar cross-field pass by Junior Stanislas.
Bournemouth doubled its advantage four minutes later, with Callum Wilson slotting home from the penalty spot.
The Cherries made it 3-0 in the 58th minute through Ryan Fraser, who appeared to get away with a push on Hector Bellerin and then nutmegged goalkeeper Petr Cech from a tight angle.
One goal wasn't enough, so Bournemouth scored two in three minutes #PLonNBC pic.twitter.com/SJrRWxqVbg
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 3, 2017
32flags: Ryan Fraser goal: Bournemouth 3-0 Arsenal NBC Sport… Premier League Soccer: Bourne… https://t.co/dZG36cDRac pic.twitter.com/kv3NA0pZw6
— FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) January 3, 2017
Arsenal pulled one back through Alexis Sanchez, who connected on a diving header following Olivier Giroud's flick off his back in the 70th minute.
Video: Alexis Sanchez pulls one back. [@Arsenalterje] #afc pic.twitter.com/CrPfr5ZYbA
— Arsenal (@AFCvideosHD) January 3, 2017
Five minutes later Lucas Perez turned in a sensational volley to the far post, set up by another Giroud assist.
Video: Lucas Perez with a spectacular goal. #afc pic.twitter.com/b96cgezVcY
— Arsenal (@AFCvideosHD) January 3, 2017
Arsenal is vying to keep pace atop the Premier League table as it entered the day trailing first-place Chelsea by nine points through 19 games apiece. Manchester City passed Arsenal in the table for third place with its win on Monday but has played one more game.