Explosions near Dortmund team bus injure Bartra, postpone Champions League game

Tuesday’s Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco in Germany has been postponed to Wednesday after three explosions went off in the vicinity of Borussia Dortmund’s team bus.

Borussia Dortmund said that defender Marc Bartra was injured in the explosion and that he was being treated at the hospital. Bartra sustained cuts in his arm from the broken glass, according to Marca. The team announced he will have wrist surgery. The club said in a statement that players were safe and that there was no danger around or inside Dortmund’s stadium.

Police said the windows of the team bus were shattered by three explosions while the team drove to the stadium. Investigators do not yet know the source of the blasts. Police later found a written letter near where the explosives went off, with its contents still unclear publicly. Police are examining the letter and assume the team was targeted by the attack.

The Guardian spoke with Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Bürki, who was sitting next to Bartra on the bus. “The bus turned on the main road when there was suddenly a huge bang, a proper explosion,” he said. “The police were quickly on the spot and handled the situation. We were all in shock … After the bang we all ducked and those who could lie on the floor did so. We didn’t know what was going to happen next.”

“The team is in shock. We must get through this but it will not be easy for the players. Borussia Dortmund is especially strong in extreme situations. Everyone will come even closer together and I’m sure the team will feel this,” Dortmond chief executive Hans-Joachim Watze said in a statement.

UEFA and FIFA presidents Aleksander Ceferin and Gianni Infantino offered their statements following the incident as well:

Statements from FIFA & UEFA presidents on Dortmund explosions pic.twitter.com/urj8CZCPxo — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) April 11, 2017

Monaco fans inside the stadium showed solidarity with Dortmund, chanting “Dortmund!” while fans awaited word on what was transpiring.

Monaco fans chanting 'Dortmund' in a show of solidarity tonight. Superb. 👏🏻

pic.twitter.com/YorwPDQRnx — Football__Tweet (@Football__Tweet) April 11, 2017





AFP photo of the Dortmund bus following the explosion. pic.twitter.com/9UdufMwVdX — Get French Football (@GFFN) April 11, 2017

The game is now set for Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. local time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

