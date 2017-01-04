Bob Bradley denies Swansea players called him Ronald Reagan

Bob Bradley has shot down the rumor that Swansea City players called him Ronald Reagan behind his back.

“Trust me on this, not one of those players knows who Ronald Reagan is,” Bradley told The Times.

Bradley, 58, was the first American to manage in the Premier League but lasted just 85 days as manager. He allegedly earned the nickname for resembling the former U.S. president in being old-fashioned in his methods.

Bradley managed to win only two of 11 Premier League games in his tenure.

“There is a real trust issue between the supporters and the people involved in the change of ownership,” Bradley added about the team.

Former Bayern Munich assistant Paul Clement was named Swansea's new head coach on Tuesday.

