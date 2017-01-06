Report: Norway FA offers national team coaching job to Bob Bradley

The Norwegian FA has reportedly offered Bob Bradley its head coaching job less than two weeks after he was fired by Swansea City.

The former U.S. national team manager was in Norway but would not confirm whether he was there to engage in talks about the coaching vacancy, according to multiple Norwegian reports. Bradley coached in Norway previously, guiding Eliteserien club Stabaek in 2014-15. He was axed by Swansea after just 85 days and 11 matches, securing just eight points for the relegation-threatened side.

Norway is currently in a perilous position in World Cup qualifying for 2018 with just three points from four matches. Defending World Cup champion Germany leads its group, which also features Northern Ireland, Czech Republic, Azerbaijan and San Marino. Norway reportedly also offered its top position to FC Copenhagen manager and former Norway international Stole Solbakken but was turned down.

Bradley told SI's Grant Wahl that he would entertain offers for his next job and could make a decision quickly if the right opportunity came along.

“If the right call came today, I'd be back at work tomorrow,” Bradley told Wahl on the Planet Fútbol Podcast. “The next job that I take is going to be important, because, once again, you have to prove yourself. It's not the first time I've been fired. For me, we'll see where the next opportunity comes. I wouldn't be where I am today if I didn't believe in myself, if I wasn't strong, if I didn't have this ability to go for it and not care about what anybody says or thinks, and that part of me will never change, so let's see what happens next.”

