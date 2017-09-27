Ben Yedder hat trick gives Sevilla 3-0 win over Maribor

Sevilla's Wissam Ben Yedder, center, challenges for the ball with Maribor's Jean-Claude Billong, left and his teammate Martin Milec during the Champions League Group E soccer match between Sevilla and Maribor at the stadium Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti)

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) Wissam Ben Yedder scored a hat trick to lead Sevilla to a comfortable 3-0 win over Maribor in Group E of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Ben Yedder scored his first two goals about 10 minutes apart before halftime, and added the third by converting a penalty late in the second half to give Sevilla four points after two matches.

Sevilla was coming off a draw at Liverpool, while Maribor drew with Spartak Moscow in Slovenia.

Sevilla was in control from the start at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, creating most of the scoring chances and barely being threatened at the other end.

