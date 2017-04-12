Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski reportedly out for Real Madrid first leg with shoulder injury

Bayern Munich are all set to host Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals, but they’re going to have to take on the defending champs without their leading goalscorer. Robert Lewandowski will reportedly sit out of the match with a bruised shoulder, suffered during Bayern’s 4-1 win over Borussia Dortmund on April 8th.

Carlo Ancelotti warned that Lewandowski could miss the match during Tuesday’s pregame press conference, saying the striker had only participated in training minimally.

“He has been training just 20 minutes because he has problems with his shoulder, but we had a good feeling beforehand.

“We will finally decide whether he can play on Wednesday – if he is in pain, he won’t play.

“I don’t know if he will feel better (on Wednesday) but that will not change our idea or our strategy, nor our self-confidence. We know how important Lewandowski is, but we can be strong without him.”

Sport Bild reports that the decision has been made, and Lewandowski will be held out of the first leg match against Real Madrid as a precautionary measure. He’s expected to return for the trip to Madrid.

Thomas Muller will likely be the man drafted in to replace Lewandowski up front.