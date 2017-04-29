Bayern Munich wins fifth-straight Bundesliga title after rout vs. Wolfsburg

Bayern Munich won its fifth consecutive Bundesliga title with three games to spare after a 6–0 rout of Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Bayern's closest challengers RB Leipzig drew 0–0 vs. Ingolstadt, opening the door for Bayern to extend its record run of championships in the German top flight. On the other side, Wolfsburg's loss leaves it on a precipice of relegation, just one point ahead of the last three spots in the league.

Carlo Ancelotti's side wasted no time getting on the board, as David Alaba's freekick gave Bayern an early advantage.

GOAL BAYERN MUNICH! David Alaba curls in a lovely freekick to make it 1–0. Could it be the goal that wins the #Bundesliga? (🎥: @FoxSoccer) pic.twitter.com/dq0yYmVf8s — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) April 29, 2017

Robert Lewandowski doubled the advantage not long after, giving him his 40th goal in all competitions, before his next goal made it 3–0 and gave the Polish striker sole possession of top spot in the Bundesliga scoring charts.

Lewandowski's 40th goal of the season (all comps) brings Bayern closer to yet another #Bundesliga crown. #WOBFCB https://t.co/11bE0VNvoI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 29, 2017

The second half didn't go much better for Wolfsburg. Arjen Robben, Thomas Muller, and Joshua Kimmich scored while Luiz Gustavo got a red card to reduce Wolfsburg to 10 men.

