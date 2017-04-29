Bayern Munich wins fifth-straight Bundesliga title after rout vs. Wolfsburg

WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - APRIL 29: Arjen Robben (C) of Muenchen celebrate with his team mates after scoring the 4th goal the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and Bayern Muenchen at Volkswagen Arena on April 29, 2017 in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich won its fifth consecutive Bundesliga title with three games to spare after a 6–0 rout of Wolfsburg on Saturday. 

Earlier in the day, Bayern's closest challengers RB Leipzig drew 0–0 vs. Ingolstadt, opening the door for Bayern to extend its record run of championships in the German top flight. On the other side, Wolfsburg's loss leaves it on a precipice of relegation, just one point ahead of the last three spots in the league. 

Carlo Ancelotti's side wasted no time getting on the board, as David Alaba's freekick gave Bayern an early advantage. 

Robert Lewandowski doubled the advantage not long after, giving him his 40th goal in all competitions, before his next goal made it 3–0 and gave the Polish striker sole possession of top spot in the Bundesliga scoring charts. 

The second half didn't go much better for Wolfsburg. Arjen Robben, Thomas Muller, and Joshua Kimmich scored while Luiz Gustavo got a red card to reduce Wolfsburg to 10 men. 

 

