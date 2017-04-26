How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: Game time, live stream, TV channel

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will meet Wednesday in the semifinals of the DFB Cup.

Bayern is coming off a 2-2 draw with Mainz 05, while Dortmund enters this match after beating Borussia Monchengladbach 3-2 away from home.

Bayern and Dortmund last met on April 8 at Allianz Arena, with the home team coming away with a 4-1 victory.

See how to watch Wednesday's game below.

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

