How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: Game time, live stream, TV channel
Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will meet Wednesday in the semifinals of the DFB Cup.
Bayern is coming off a 2-2 draw with Mainz 05, while Dortmund enters this match after beating Borussia Monchengladbach 3-2 away from home.
Bayern and Dortmund last met on April 8 at Allianz Arena, with the home team coming away with a 4-1 victory.
See how to watch Wednesday's game below.
Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN