Barcelona’s Dembele tears tendon, out 3-4 months

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona says that Ousmane Dembele, the most expensive signing in club history, has torn a tendon in his left thigh and will be sidelined for three to four months.

The club says that the 20-year-old Dembele will travel to Finland to seek treatment next week.

Dembele was injured during Sunday’s Spanish league match at Getafe, when he needed to be substituted in the 28th minute. Barcelona won the match 2-1.

Last month, Barcelona paid Borussia Dortmund 105 million euros ($124 million) in a deal that included possible add-ons that could reach an additional 40 percent of the fee.