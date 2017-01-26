How to watch Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad: Live stream, TV channel, time

FC Barcelona will host Real Sociedad on Thursday in the second leg of a Copa del Rey quarterfinal tie.

Barcelona, the defending champion, won the first leg 1–0.

The quarterfinals have not been without surprise, as Real Madrid bowed out of the tournament to Celta Vigo on Wednesday.

Barcelona is coming off a 4–0 win over Eibar. Real Sociedad most recently beat Celta Vigo 1–0.

See how to watch Thursday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports Spanish

Live stream: You can watch Barcelona—Real Sociedad and other live soccer matches online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free 24–hour trial.

This article originally appeared on