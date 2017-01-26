Denis Suarez, Messi fire Barcelona to Copa del Rey semifinals

Barcelona has completed the semifinal field at the Copa del Rey after outlasting Real Sociedad in a goal-plenty quarterfinal second leg, advancing 6-2 on aggregate following a 5-2 triumph at Camp Nou on Thursday.

Barcelona carried a 1-0 lead into the home leg, and it quickly made it 2-0 on aggregate through Denis Suarez after he was set up by Luis Suarez in the 17th minute.

Lionel Messi made it 2-0 on the night, 3-0 on aggregate from the penalty spot in the 55th, sending Barcelona on its way.

Real Sociedad didn't go quietly, though. The visitors pulled one back through Juanmi in the 62nd, only to have Luis Suarez immediately answer a minute later.

Willian Jose made it 3-2 on the night in the 73rd minute to breathe a bit of life into Sociedad, but a pair of quick-hitting goals from Denis Suarez and Arda Turan put the tie away and kept Barcelona on course for a third consecutive title.

It will be the favorite in the final four, which includes Atletico Madrid, Deportivo Alaves and Celta Vigo.

