Watch: Barcelona takes on Villarreal in crucial La Liga matchup

In a crucial match in the La Liga title race, Barcelona leads Villarreal at Camp Nou.

Neymar kept up Barcelona's push for the La Liga title by scoring the opening goal, but the lead didn't last for long as Cedric Bakambu equalized later in the first half.

Neymar buried his chance after a bit of disjointed build-up play, holding his run until the last millisecond before pouncing on a Lionel Messi service in the penalty box:

Later in the first half, Bakambu made Real Madrid hearts soar with a cool finish on a breakaway to level the match at 1–1.

However, Lionel Messi ensured that Barcelona would go into the locker room with a lead as he finished a signature goal, knifing through the Villarreal defense and unleashing a low-flying rocket directly to the opposite corner of the goal.

MESSI WITH THE PURE DISRESPECT

GOOOOOOAAAAAALL!!! #FCBVillarreal pic.twitter.com/or7J2uGVQy — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) May 6, 2017

With a win, Barcelona would take a three-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table, though Real Madrid has a game in hand against Celta Vigo, to be played on May 17.

Real Madrid will have a chance to catch up to Barcelona later in the day when it travels to take on Granada.

This article originally appeared on