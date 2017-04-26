Watch: Messi, Andre Gomes, Alcacer each score twice as Barcelona thrashes Osasuna

Lionel Messi ensured there would be no hangover effect from Sunday's riveting win in El Clasico.

Messi's 12th-minute goal gave Barcelona an early 1-0 lead over Osasuna in mid-week La Liga action en route to a 7-1 thrashing, with the club continuing to ride momentum from that win over Real Madrid in what has become a more heated race for the title. Messi added another later on, while Andre Gomes and Paco Alcacer also scored twice in the rout. Javier Mascherano added his first goal for Barcelona in 319 appearances on a day where much went the way of the home team.

Messi started it off when he pounced on a turnover, dribbled the rest of the way and chipped the goalkeeper to treat the fans at Camp Nou to the 501st goal of his Barcelona career.

Shirts up, chests out!

@TeamMessi wins back possession and goes it alone to put @FCBarcelona in front. 1-0. #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/C43eniIZkV — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 26, 2017

Barcelona doubled its lead through the much-maligned Andre Gomes, whose wicked, powerful volley from inside the box off of Ivan Rakitic's cross made it 2-0 in the 30th minute.

Roberto Torres brought some temporary pause to the Camp Nou faithful with a stunning free kick in the 48th minute, bringing Osasuna within 2-1.

GAME ON!!! Roberto Torres wrong foots @mterstegen1 with a dead ball to pull @CAOsasuna within a goal of @FCBarcelona. #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/SH1YXLMD3i — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 26, 2017

Andre Gomes got his second nine minutes later, though, restoring the two-goal edge.

GOAL! A rare sentence in the English language: @aftgomes nets his second goal of the match. #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/RiKqK8ovey — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 26, 2017

Messi followed suit moments later with another clinical finish, a strike from 20 yards that was his final act of the match, as he bowed out in the 61st with a chance to get a rare breather.

Alcacer scored two minutes later, extending Barcelona's lead to 5-1 and removing any remaining lingering doubt with a goal from close range.

Things escalated even more in the 67th minute, when Denis Suarez was taken down in the edge of the area. Mascherano, who had never scored for Barcelona since joining the club in 2010, was given the nod from the penalty spot, and he converted with a powerful effort to extend the lead to 6-1.

THIS IS GETTING RIDICULOUS!!!@Mascherano joins in with his FIRST ever goal for @FCBarcelona! #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/qLTWhDvsfH — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 26, 2017

The goal was Mascherano's first at the club level since Feb. 25, 2010, when he was playing in the Europa League with Liverpool.

Alcacer netted his second with the game well in hand, giving Barcelona a 7-1 rout late on.

Barcelona, which is still without the suspended Neymar, opted for a more unusual lineup than normal, with Andres Iniesta and Luis Suarez among those getting a breather after Sunday's match, while Lucas Digne, Arda Turan and Denis Suarez entered the starting XI.

Barcelona entered the day tied with Real Madrid atop La Liga on points but ahead on head-to-head tiebreaker.

This article originally appeared on