With Champions League quarters on horizon, some eye-opening results around Europe

There were some shock results across Europe this week as the big clubs prepared for the Champions League quarterfinals this week.

Barcelona and Real Madrid both dropped points in La Liga, which also said farewell to prolific Sevilla sporting director Monchi. In Germany, Bayern Munich handily beat Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker, although both teams face bigger challenges this week.

Dortmund's Champions League opponent, Monaco, continues to win in France, but its progress is building up to fixture congestion at the worst possible time.

As for clubs not in the European picture this season but aiming for glory next season, Tottenham cemented its place as Chelsea's closest challenger in the Premier League with another impressive victory at home, while Lorenzo Insigne's future has come into focus at Napoli.

Here is what caught our eye Around Europe this week:

PREMIER LEAGUE: Pochettino key to keeping Alli, Spurs' young stars

LA LIGA: Monchi's departure and what it means for Sevilla, Europe

BUNDESLIGA: Anti-climactic Klassiker shouldn't have surprised

SERIE A: Insigne could bolt hometown Napoli amid contract squabble

LIGUE 1: Monaco's success builds into a fixture headache

TOP PLAYERS/GOALS OF THE WEEKEND: Cavani, Robben show class in their 30s

